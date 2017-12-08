DJ The new Gigaset E370: The multi-generational phone

DGAP-Media / 2017-12-08 / 12:08 *Press Release* Munich, December 8, 2017 *The new multi-generational phone* _Gigaset presents new members of the Gigaset life series: the E370 models _ *The new Gigaset E370 large-button phone is not only the youngest member of the Gigaset life series, but also sets standards in key selection criteria such as operation, sound and haptics. As a companion for every stage of life, it impresses with its modern design, enhanced convenience for young families and added security for people with special needs. * The Gigaset E370 marks a further milestone in the development of cordless phones: Powerful technology, excellent ergonomics and a modern design language blend perfectly in a product from the Gigaset life series that caters for the requirements of discriminating customers of different age groups who want a state-of-the-art cordless phone offering that something extra. With its lean and compact external dimensions, the device boasts a generously sized, mechanically highly precise keypad and a 2.2" TFT color display that presents a masterfully crafted, intuitive variety of functions. Surfaces that boast a superb look and feel, together with elaborate details such as the metallic central navigation key, contribute further to the stand-out product quality of the Gigaset E370 and whet the appetite for its extensive features, such as an SOS function, various acoustic profiles for an ideal hearing experience, a large address book or - in the Gigaset E370A variant - an answering machine that can be positioned separately. *Perfect acoustics* Our hearing changes in the course of our life. In particular, we hear high frequencies poorer as we grow older. The Gigaset E370 remedies that by adapting to your hearing and providing a choice of two acoustic profiles that specially emphasize either the high or low frequency range. The Gigaset E370's excellent sound quality is displayed above all when a loud volume is required. The phone's volume can not only be adjusted in 5 levels to suit the loudness of the environment, but can also be doubled right away by a single touch of the "extra loud" key - a useful feature when people with different hearing ability live in the same household. The cordless phone is also automatically reset to the default level before the next call. A hearing aid and phone did not always go together well in the past. People with a hearing aid often had to contend with unwanted interference - noise that makes every call a strain. The only remedy was to remove the hearing aid before a call. But you do not always remember that and it is also a nuisance. The new Gigaset E370 therefore offers hearing aid compatibility (HAC), is certified in accordance with the European standard ITU-T P.370, and enables users of hearing aids with an induction loop system to make calls in top sound quality and without irritating noises. *Intuitive, simple, secure* The Gigaset E370 has also been designed to be ergonomic and intuitive to use. What catches the eye first of all are the large illuminated individual keys with their succinct inscriptions to enable reliable operation. This clear design is continued in the menu navigation, which allows users to find what they are looking for in as few steps as possible. The E370 also offers quick and direct access to important menu items by means of the central navigation key. Apart from a clear hardware design, easily legible digits and entries are vital to ensure convenient use. That is why the Gigaset E370 has a large, high-contrast 2.2" TFT color display with an enlargement function for texts. For example, a name selected from the internal address book, which has space for up to 200 contacts, is enlarged and displayed with an orange background during scrolling. The digits entered during dialing are shown in extra-large format. Thanks to powerful illumination, the display is easy to read even in difficult lighting conditions. The ability to pick up the handset quickly is a further key feature as regards simplicity and security. With the Gigaset E370, the phone is always at hand where it is needed. The base station and handset can be installed separately from each other. The base station can be positioned in the hall, with the handset being located in the kitchen or living room, for example. The Gigaset E370 can also be supplemented by up to six handsets. The Gigaset E370HX is recommended here. Numerous other Gigaset phones are also compatible with the Gigaset E370. The Gigaset E370's modern appearance makes it easy to forget that the multi-generational phone is also a fully fledged elderly phone. That is shown to clear effect when it comes to the issue of security. The direct dialing function on the large-button phone means important contact persons can be reached at the touch of a key. The right-hand function key serves as an emergency call button with an SOS function. Up to four numbers, such as of family members or neighbors, can be stored under it and are called in the event of an emergency. The emergency call function is as intuitive and easy to configure and use as the entire device: When an emergency call is initiated by pressing the right-hand function key, the elderly phone automatically calls the stored numbers. That is done up to three times in succession until someone takes the call. When the person called picks up the receiver, he or she hears an emergency text - either a standard text or a previously customized message. After the text has been played, the person receiving the call can press the 5 key on his or her phone to speak to the caller in person. *Clever and convenient* As a multi-generational phone, the Gigaset E370 can also watch over children as they sleep thanks to room monitoring with the babyphone function. If a certain noise level in the room is exceeded, the handset establishes an internal call to other handsets or an external one to another telephone connection or smartphone. As a result, rooms can be monitored conveniently. When babyphone mode is activated, incoming calls are only indicated visually on the handset's display, i.e. without a ringtone. The Gigaset E370A variant with an integrated answering machine that can be positioned separately from the handset also enhances convenience. The digital answering machine can store up to 30 minutes of messages, which can be played back directly on the base station or the handset or accessed remotely if the user is out and about. Customized announcement texts with a length of up to 170 seconds can be stored and the recorded messages are backed up by an emergency battery in the event of a power outage. *Radiation-free telephony thanks to ECO DECT* Gigaset is one of the world's leading pioneers in DECT (Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications) technology and has played a major role in defining and further developing this standard over the decades. DECT technology is also used in other variants in Gigaset's Smart Solution range, where DECT ULE ensures a particularly long battery life in the sensors of the Gigaset Smart Home alarm system. All Gigaset models in the telephony arena has long been fitted with the environmentally-friendly ECO DECT standard. If ECO DECT is enabled, the phones are radiation-free in standby mode, even if multiple handsets are operated, provided the base station and all registered handsets support ECO DECT. During a call, the transmitting power is automatically adjusted to reflect the distance between the base station and the handset. The shorter the distance to the base station, the lower the radiation. ECO DECT mode can be disabled flexibly to ensure a maximum DECT range. *Prices and availability* The models from the Gigaset E370 family are now available in the Gigaset online shop and from retailers (at stores and online). The recommended retail price for the Gigaset E370 is EUR49.99, EUR64.99 for the E370A and EUR49.99 for the router handset E370HX. *Gigaset life series: More than large keys* The phones from the Gigaset life series set standards for ease of use, sound quality, legibility of the display's contents, haptics and design. These features are always combined with extra security for every phase of life. "Our clear focus in the Gigaset life series has been on the audio, visual and tactile experience, as well as enhanced security," states Michael Zenz, Head of Product Management Voice Products at Gigaset. "Various acoustic profiles and a special volume controller ensure excellent comprehensibility without restrictions. A clear, high-contrast display and large fonts mean names and numbers are very easy to read. Large keys are important, as are definition of the pressure point or the simple, self-explanatory structure of the user interface. All that is rounded out by the special functions, such as an emergency call that sends an announcement text to four preset numbers, the babyphone function or room monitoring. The means security in many life situations." *Models in the Gigaset life series* The current models in the Gigaset life series are from the product families E560 and E370 and their different types of configuration. · The top module in terms of features and options in the E560A PLUS bundle. The E560A comes with the additional L470 handsfree clip. It offers a simple and mobile means of sending an emergency call to four preset numbers or taking incoming calls at the touch of a key. · The E560 has extensive features and is ideal for operation on an analog connection. It has the same range of functions as the E560A PLUS, but without an answering machine and the L470 clip. · The new E370A ensures maximum flexibility. Its answering machine/base station and handset can be positioned separately. The permits maximum freedom as regards the choice of installation location. · The E370A is identical in design to the E370. In this variant without an

answering machine, display texts are shown in an orange bar and in especially large font. · The E370HX and E560HX models are perfect for use on a router. Whether with a FRITZ!Box or Speedports from Telekom - the HX router handsets support DECT and CAT-iq thanks to the dual-stack setup, thus delivering convenience and flexibility. *Gigaset AG*, Munich, is an internationally operating company in the area of communications technology. The company is Europe's market leader in DECT telephones. The premium supplier is likewise the leader worldwide with around 1,000 employees and sales activities in around 70 countries. Under the name Gigaset pro, the company continues to develop and market innovative business telephony solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises. In the smart home arena, cloud-based security solutions are developed and marketed under the name Gigaset elements. The company also operates in the field of mobile devices, with a focus on smartphones.

