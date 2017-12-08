Active-Investors: Ex-Dividend Alert: SCANA has a Dividend Yield of 5.63%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on December 11, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 08, 2017 / Active-Investors has a free review on SCANA Corporation (NYSE: SCG) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on December 11, 2017. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date (excluding weekend) that is by latest at the end of the trading session on December 08, 2017. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on SCG:

Dividend Declared

On October 26, 2017, SCANA announced that its Board of Directors, declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.6125 per share on the Company's common stock for the quarter ending December 31, 2017. The dividend is payable January 01, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 12, 2017.

SCANA's indicated dividend represents a yield of 5.63%, which is more than double the average dividend yield of 2.39% for the Utilities sector. The Company has raised dividend for seventeen consecutive years.

Dividend Insights

SCANA has a dividend payout ratio of 58.8%, which means that the Company spends approximately $0.59 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, SCANA is forecasted to report earnings of $3.00 per share for the next year, which is substantially above the Company's annualized dividend of $2.45 per share.

As of September 30, 2017, SCANA's cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.01 billion compared to $208 million as on December 31, 2016. The Company's net cash provided by operating activities was $927 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, compared to $679 million for the year ago same period. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for SCANA

On November 16, 2017, South Carolina Electric & Gas Company (SCE&G), principal subsidiary of SCANA, announced that it has entered into an agreement in principle to purchase a 540-megawatt, combined-cycle, natural-gas-fired power plant from Columbia Energy LLC for $180 million.

Located in Gaston, South Carolina, the Columbia Energy Center plant is a combined heat and power plant. Along with producing electricity, it produces process steam that supports the operation of a neighboring manufacturing facility. The plant is one of the most recently built power facilities in South Carolina, starting its operation in 2004 and currently employs 19 people.

SCE&G's purchase of the plant is subject to negotiation of a definitive purchase agreement and to certain regulatory approvals, including the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Public Service Commission of South Carolina.

About SCANA

SCANA, headquartered in Cayce, South Carolina, is an energy-based holding Company principally engaged, through subsidiaries, in electric and natural gas utility operations and other energy-related businesses. Founded in 1924, the Company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, biomass, and solar generating facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided electricity to approximately 709,000 customers; and natural gas to approximately 907,000 retail customers in South Carolina and North Carolina, as well as marketed natural gas to approximately 450,000 customers in Georgia.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 07, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, SCANA's stock advanced 1.30%, ending the trading session at $44.35.

Volume traded for the day: 1.79 million shares.

After yesterday's close, SCANA's market cap was at $6.42 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 14.05.

The stock has a dividend yield of 5.52%.

The stock is part of the Utilities sector, categorized under the Electric Utilities industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

