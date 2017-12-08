Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Newfield's Quarterly Revenue Jumped 12%; EPS Soared 83%

Stock Monitor: Bellatrix Exploration Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 08, 2017 / Active-Investors free earnings report on Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE: NFX) has freshly been issued to its members, and you can also sign up to view this report at www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=NFX. Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE: NFX) reported its third quarter fiscal 2017 operating results on October 31, 2017. The independent oil and gas Company reported better than expected revenue and earnings results. Register today and get free access to our complimentary member's area where many more reports are available:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (NYSE: BXE), which also belongs to the Basic Materials sector as the Company Newfield Exploration. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BXE

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Newfield Exploration most recent news is on our radar and we have decided to include it on our blog post. Today's free coverage is available at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=NFX

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, Newfield's revenues were $439 million, up 12% compared to revenue of $392 million in Q3 2016. The Company's revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $418.7 million.

During Q3 2017, Newfield recorded operating expenses of $327 million, lower than expenses of $347 million in Q3 2016. The Company's income from operations for the reported quarter soared 149% to $112 million versus $45 million in the year-ago same period.

For Q3 2017, Newfield recorded net income of $87 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to net income of $48 million, or $0.24 per diluted share.

The Company's reported quarter earnings were impacted by one-time tax benefits of $17 million, or $0.09 per share, due to the carryback of net operating losses, and an unrealized derivative loss of $34 million, or $0.17 per share. After adjusting for the effect of the tax benefit and unrealized derivative loss during Q3 2017, Newfield's net income would have been $104 million, or $0.52 per share. The Company's earnings exceeded Wall Street's estimates of $0.43 per share.

Operating Details

Newfield's total net production in Q3 2017 was approximately 161,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEPD), comprising of 42% oil, 22% natural gas liquids (NGLS), and 36% natural gas. The Company's domestic production in the reported quarter was approximately 159,000 BOEPD, surpassing the upper-end of Newfield's guidance range and comprised of 41% oil, 23% NGLS, and 36% natural gas.

Newfield's Anadarko Basin production increased approximately 20% on a q-o-q basis, averaging approximately 105,000 BOEPD during the third quarter. The Anadarko Basin now comprises approximately two-thirds of the Company's total domestic production.

Newfield's production in the Williston Basin increased during the reported quarter, averaged nearly 22,000 BOEPD. Approximately 65% of the production was oil and the average sales price during Q3 2017 was $45.21 per barrel.

Newfield's average realized price for Crude oil and condensate (per Bbl) was $45.70 domestically and $48.22 in China. The Company's total natural gas (per Mcf) averaged realized price was $2.52, while NGLS (per Bbl) in the reported quarter. Newfield's Q3 2017, average realized price Crude oil equivalent (per BOE) through Domestic production was $30.32 while for China it came in at $48.22.

Cash Matters

For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, Newfield's net cash provided by operating activities was $640 million compared to $587 million for the year-ago same period. The Company's discretionary cash flow from operations was $262 million for the reported quarter. At the end of Q3 2017, Newfield had approximately $428 million of cash on hand compared to $555 million as on December 31, 2016.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 07, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, Newfield Exploration's stock rose 1.48%, ending the trading session at $28.86.

Volume traded for the day: 1.89 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month period - up 16.37%

After yesterday's close, Newfield Exploration's market cap was at $5.74 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 16.73.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Independent Oil & Gas industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors