Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - The Home Depot Announces Plan to Launch Share Repurchase Program

Strategic Targets

Home Depot provided an update on the five strategic priorities set in 2015. The Company aims to enhance customer experience by delivering innovative and exclusive products at the best value, and establishing stronger vendor collaboration. Home Depot wants to improve freight handling and delivery services, along with improving its current business models and technology.

Craig Menear, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Home Depot, expressed that the Company will accelerate its investments, while continuing to focus on delivering maximum value to its shareholders.

Home Depot wants to position itself as "One Home Depot' by investing in existing stores, products and services, and associates. The Company is focusing on making its online services more connected to its store operations to create interconnected customer experience and face rising competition. The Company also wants to invest in and further improve its supply chain and delivery capabilities.

FY17 Financial Outlook

Home Depot reaffirmed its sales and diluted EPS guidance for FY17. The Company expects sales to grow approximately 6.3% for the year, with a comparable store sales growth of approximately 6.5%. The Company's diluted EPS is expected to grow approximately 14% to $7.36 in FY17. Home Depot has set out new long-term financial targets for FY20. For the year ending January 2021, the Company's target range for sales is between $114.7 billion and $119.8 billion, and has set operating margin target between 14.4% and 15%, and return on invested capital between 36.4% and 39.6%.

Share Repurchase Program

Home Depot announced a $15 billion share repurchase program, replacing its previous authorization. The Company also intends to repurchase an additional $2.1 billion of shares in Q4 FY17, totaling share repurchases to $8 billion. Since 2002 and through Q3 FY17, the Company has returned approximately $73 billion of cash to shareholders through repurchases, repurchasing approximately 1.3 billion shares.

Home Depot's Q3 Sales Affected By Hurricanes

On November 14, 2017, Home Depot reported sales of $25.0 billion for Q3 FY17, an increase of 8.1% from Q3 FY16. The Company's comparable store sales were positive 7.9% and comparable sales for US stores were positive 7.7% for Q3 FY17. The Company mentioned that, as a result of rebuilding and repairs efforts after devastating hurricanes hit Texas and Florida, sales positively impacted comparable store sales growth by approximately $282 million in Q3 FY17.

About The Home Depot, Inc

Founded in 1978, Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer with retail sales of $94.6 billion and earnings of $8.0 billion for the fiscal year 2016. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the Company has more than 2,200 retail stores in the United States, - including Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, and the territory of Guam - Canada, and Mexico, and employs more than 400,000 associates. Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 07, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, Home Depot's stock was slightly up 0.66%, ending the trading session at $182.00.

Volume traded for the day: 5.48 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 4.53 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 11.21%; previous three-month period - up 13.99%; past twelve-month period - up 37.40%; and year-to-date - up 35.74%

After yesterday's close, Home Depot's market cap was at $212.58 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 25.26.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.96%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Home Improvement Stores industry. This sector was up 0.4% at the end of the session.

