OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - December 08, 2017) - Ackroo Inc. (TSX VENTURE: AKR) (OTC PINK: AKRFF) ("Ackroo" or the "Company"), a gift card, loyalty and rewards technology and services provider, today announced they have added another multi-location gas station chain putting the total amount of petroleum merchant locations Ackroo supports at more than 850. With the Company's most recent acquisition of LoyalMark, which added more than 750 petroleum locations to Ackroo, the Company will now have an additional focus on this segment going forward which consists of quick lube and gasoline retailers.

"Adding technology advancements and many small and large merchants in the Petroleum segment was one of the key reasons why we acquired LoyalMark," said Steve Levely, chief executive officer at Ackroo. "Our acquisition strategy includes not only gaining customers, technology and talent but also helping us gain better penetration into markets like oil and gas. We see this segment as a very large area for organic growth for the Company and we plan to put great focus in 2018 on further developing in this area. What's most exciting for this current win is that not only do we have a growing petroleum client base to keep learning and growing from but this account was brought forth by LoyalMark staff that recently joined Ackroo. We not only acquired a merchant base that we will develop and grow we also gained a healthy list of prospective accounts that is already converting into new business for Ackroo. This will lead to even greater organic growth for the Company in the years ahead and creates even more confidence that we will not only meet our goals for 2018 but will potentially exceed them."

About Ackroo

Ackroo provides gift card and loyalty processing solutions to help retail and hospitality merchants of all sizes attract, retain and grow their customers and their revenues. Through a SaaS based business model Ackroo provides an in-store and online automated solution to help merchants process gift card & loyalty transactions at the point of sale, provide key administrative and marketing data, and to allow customers to access and manage their gift card and loyalty accounts. Ackroo also provides important marketing services to assist their merchants with utilizing Ackroo's technology solution. Ackroo is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. For more information, visit: www.ackroo.com.

