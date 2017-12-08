Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

CA2529054017 Diamond Fields Resources Inc. 08.12.2017 CA25260V1031 Diamond Fields Resources Inc. 11.12.2017 Tausch 1:1

US5506781062 Luxfer Holdings PLC 08.12.2017 GB00BNK03D49 Luxfer Holdings PLC 11.12.2017 Tausch 1:1

CA0402702090 ePower Metals Inc. 08.12.2017 CA29429R1029 ePower Metals Inc. 11.12.2017 Tausch 1:1

AU000000CZA6 MC Mining Ltd. 08.12.2017 AU000000MCM9 MC Mining Ltd. 11.12.2017 Tausch 1:1