Members of the Icelandic Aircraft Mechanics Association that work for Icelandair ehf. have called a strike during the following periods:



-- From 06:00 AM 17th December 2017 with no predefined endpoint.



The parties are currently negotiating but if Icelandair and the Icelandic Aircraft Mechanics Association will not sign a new collective-bargaining agreement before the strike, Icelandair's flight schedule will be distorted. The possible financial effects of the strike on Icelandair Group are uncertain at this time.



Further information:



Bjorgolfur Johannsson, President and CEO bjorgolfur@icelandairgroup.is + 354 896 1455



Bogi Nils Bogason, CFO bogi@icelandairgroup.is + 354 665 8801