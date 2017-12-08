Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2017) - Cornerstone Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCC) ("Cornerstone" or the "Company") announces that it has signed an investor relations agreement ("Agreement") with H4C Group, Inc. ("H4C").

Under the terms of the Agreement, H4C will provide counselling, support and management of an investor relations and investor outreach program to assist the Company with its investor relations and corporate finance initiatives and a marketing and external relations program. H4C will be paid consulting fees of US$30,000 per quarter. The initial term of the Agreement is for 18 months; however, following the first ninety (90) days of the Agreement, either party may terminate the Agreement for any reason upon sixty (60) days written notice. In conjunction with the signing of this Agreement, the Company has granted H4C stock options to purchase 160,000 shares at an exercise price of $0.25 per share for a five year term. The options will vest in increments of 25% in each of the first four quarters, subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan.

H4C is a technology focused, integrated marketing, investor relations and business strategy agency. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company has offices in Berlin, New York and San Francisco, as well as partner affiliates throughout Southeast Asia. H4C delivers marketing, PR, investor relations and operations services designed to start, grow and expand its clients' business. They have worked for a broad and diverse group of startups, emerging and Fortune 500 companies, both publicly and privately traded in the USA and overseas. H4C is arm's length to the Company and it has advised the Company that prior to the execution of the Agreement and the grant of the options noted above, it had no interest, directly or indirectly, in Cornerstone or its securities.

About Cornerstone Metals Inc.

Cornerstone's objective is to advance exploration/development stage copper, precious and strategic minerals properties to production in the Americas. The Company's Management and Board Core Competence is in exploration, permitting, development, construction, and operation of mining projects.

The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Carlin Vanadium Project, which has one of the largest known primary vanadium deposits in the U.S.A. The Carlin Vanadium Project is located in Elko County 22km by road (14 miles) from the town of Carlin, Nevada, and is comprised of 72 contiguous unpatented mineral claims totaling 461 hectares (1,140 acres). The Carlin Vanadium deposit was discovered by Union Carbide Corp. (UCC) in the 1960's, which completed surface mapping, trenching and 152 rotary drill holes in 11,133m (36,525 feet) of drilling. The average drill hole spacing was 60m (200ft) apart within the more densely drilled areas. Drilling indicates a zone of mineralization approximately 55m (180 feet) thick striking north-south over 1,860m (6,100ft) in length and dipping 5°-30° east and west averaging 760m (2,500ft) of down dip extent from surface. The mineralized unit is locally exposed on surface, where it cuts topography, but mostly is found at shallow depths, commonly between 15-60m (50-200 ft) below surface.

Cornerstone also owns 100% (subject to 1.5% NSR) of the West Jerome property, near Jerome, Arizona, on the west side of Freeport McMoRan patented lands. The property, in a Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide camp, is a high-grade, massive sulfide target located 2.4 km south of the past-producing United Verde (32 million tons grading 4.4% copper, 1.5 oz/t silver and 0.04 oz/t gold). The West Jerome property has attractive untested drill targets.

Technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul Cowley, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and President and CEO of the Company.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking" statements. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and include the Company's ability to meet the conditions required to exercise in full its option to acquire the Carlin Vanadium project. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.