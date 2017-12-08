Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2017) - International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (the "Company" or "ILC") announces the grant of 3,500,000 stock options (the "Options") to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at $0.18 per share until five years from the date of grant.

Any shares issued on the exercise of the Options will be subject to a trading hold period of four months from the date of grant.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Kirill Klip

Executive Chairman

