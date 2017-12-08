Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2017) - TNR Gold Corp. (TSXV: TNR) ("TNR" or the "Company") announces the grant of 2,500,000 stock options (the "Options") to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at $0.055 per share until five years from the date of grant, and will vest and be exercisable one year from the date of grant.

Any shares issued on the exercise of the Options will be subject to a trading hold period of four months from the date of grant.

ABOUT TNR GOLD CORP.

TNR Gold Corp. is working to become an energy metals royalty company. Over the past twenty-two years, TNR, through its lead generator business model, has been successful in generating high quality exploration projects around the globe. With the Company's expertise, resources and industry network, it identified the potential of the Los Azules copper project in Argentina and now holds a 0.36% NSR royalty on the prospect.

TNR is also a major shareholder of International Lithium Corp. ("ILC"). Current holdings, after conversion of a convertible loan to ILC, convertible at $0.14 per share, will constitute approximately 14.2% of the outstanding shares of ILC. ILC holds interests in lithium projects in Argentina, Ireland and Canada.

TNR retains a 1.8% NSR royalty on the Mariana Lithium property in Argentina. ILC maintains a right to repurchase 1.0% of the NSR royalty on the Mariana Lithium property of which 0.9% relates to the Company's NSR interest. The Company would receive $900,000 on execution of the repurchase. The project is currently being advanced in a joint venture between ILC and Ganfeng Lithium International Co. Ltd.

At its core, TNR provides significant exposure to gold, copper and lithium through its holdings in Alaska (the Shotgun gold porphyry project) and Argentina, and is committed to continued generation of in-demand projects, while diversifying its markets and building shareholder value.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Kirill Klip

Executive Chairman

www.tnrgoldcorp.com

For further information concerning this news release please contact +1 604-700-8912

