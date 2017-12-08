Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (NA:PSH) today announces that it has purchased, through PSH's agent, Jefferies International Limited ("Jefferies"), the following number of PSH's ordinary shares of no par value (ISIN Code: GG00BPFJTF46) (the "Shares"):

Trading Venue: London Stock Exchange Date of purchase: 8 December 2017 Number of Shares purchased: 26,954 Shares Highest price paid per Share: 1,048 pence 14.03 USD Lowest price paid per Share: 1,044 pence 13.97 USD Average price paid per Share: 1,046.96 pence 14.01 USD

Trading Venue: Euronext Amsterdam Date of purchase: 8 December 2017 Number of Shares purchased: 58,633 Shares Highest price paid per Share: 14.09 USD Lowest price paid per Share: 14.01 USD Average price paid per Share: 14.05 USD

PSH intends to cancel these Shares. The net asset value per Share related to this Share buyback is USD 17.68 GBP 13.15 which was calculated as of 5 December 2017. After giving effect to the above Share buyback, PSH has outstanding 235,666,874 Shares. The prices per share in USD were calculated by Jefferies.

The number of PSH Management Shares and the 1 special voting share (held by PS Holdings Independent Voting Company Limited) has not been affected.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.

