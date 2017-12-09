Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2017) - East Asia Minerals Corporation (TSXV: EAS) (the "Company") announces that subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company wishes to:

(i) amend the exercise price of 5,594,053 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "2014/2015 Warrants") of the Company. The exercise price of the share purchase warrants has been amended from $0.50 per common share to $0.15 per common share. In accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 4.1, the Warrants will be subject to a reduced exercise term of 30 calendar days (the "Exercise Period") if, for any ten consecutive trading days during the unexpired term of the Warrants, the closing price of the Company's shares exceeds the "trigger price" of $0.19. If a warrantholder does not exercise their Warrants which are subject to the Exercise Period during the term of the Exercise Period, the Warrants will expire at the end of the Exercise Period.

(ii) amend the exercise price of 9,400,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "March 2017 Warrants") of the Company. The Warrants were originally issued on March 8, 2017. The exercise price of the share purchase warrants has been amended from $0.50 per common share to $0.15 per common share.

(iii) amend the exercise price of 13,759,834 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "May 2017 Warrants") of the Company. The Warrants were originally issued on May 8, 2017. The exercise price of the share purchase warrants has been amended from $0.50 per common share to $0.15 per common share.

EAST ASIA MINERALS CORPORATION

Per: "Terry Filbert"

Terry Filbert, Chairman & CEO

