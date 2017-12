Does the financial sector know that an interest rate hike is imminent? That is how we at InvestingHaven interpret strength in the financial sector ETF XLF. Provided our interpretation is correct we see 4 banking stocks which deserve a BUY rating in 2018. As the last two trading weeks of 2017 kick in the investment community is fully focused on the Federal Reserve's last rate decision of the year. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...