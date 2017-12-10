Lucinda Franks Reports on Her Sexual Harassment Experience in Op-Ed Piece in the New York Times - Sunday, December 10, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2017 / Ms. Lucinda Franks reports on her personal experience with sexual harassment in the 1970s. The article is in the Op-Ed section of The New York Times' "Week in Review," Sunday, December 10, 2017.

The article presents an original point of view and information not yet publicized on sexual harassment as it existed in that turbulent feminist era. It was a time when, if you made it into a newsroom as a reporter, you were the only woman in a sea of hostile men.

The male id was kept under restraint then; men's inappropriate advances were almost harmless clichés. And those pioneering women of this era were fierce self-defenders, who used physical force and choice words to quash any abuse of our bodies.

Lucinda Franks writes, "As the recent flood of anguished revelations has come out from sexually harassed women, my reaction has been complex - I've been skeptical over some of the confessions, but they have caused me to look back on my youth. I realize that men who couldn't get at us sexually used a more subtle but perhaps deadlier form of gender degradation - the shaming of women."

Lucinda Franks is a journalist, a war and investigative reporter and an accomplished author who was the first woman and the youngest person to win The Pulitzer Prize for "National Reporting." Lucinda won The Society of the Silurians Prize (twice), the Easter Seal Award, and several other journalism prizes. She's been a featured staff writer on The New York Times, The New Yorker, and United Press International and now freelances for these magazines. She has taught writing at Yale and Princeton Universities and Vassar College. Ms. Frank appeared on numerous major television shows as a correspondent and covered stories.

Her Pulitzer story was a five-part series on Diana Oughton, the Weatherman member who killed herself in a Greenwich Village townhouse turned into a bomb factory.

Her books include two memoirs: "Timeless: Love, Morgenthau, and Me" and "My Father's Secret War," a novel: "Wild Apples," and a nonfiction book: "Waiting Out a War: The Exile of John Picciano." She has also been in two anthologies.

Her New Yorker article on "The Fight for Baby Jessica" was made into a television movie and her memoir 'My Father's Secret War' is currently being made into a film starring Kiefer Sutherland and his father, Donald Sutherland.

Lucinda Franks' impressive accomplishments, other lifetime achievements, and bio can be found on her website, www. Lucindafranks.com.



Lucinda Franks is a journalist, a war and investigative reporter and an accomplished author who was the first woman and

the youngest person to win The Pulitzer Prize for "National Reporting."

For further information on The New York Times Op-Ed contact:



Ms. Franks

lucindafranks@gmail.com

212-452-8844.

SOURCE: Lucinda Franks