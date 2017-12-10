sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 10.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,205 Euro		+0,098
+1,60 %
WKN: 549309 ISIN: DE0005493092 Ticker-Symbol: BVB 
Aktie:
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,182
6,239
09.12.
6,212
6,25
08.12.
10.12.2017 | 14:09
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund Have Parted Company with Peter Bosz - Peter Stöger Takes Over Until End of the Season in the First Instance

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2017 / Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA has parted company with head coach Peter Bosz with immediate effect as a result of an internal analysis of the recent sportive development; the same applies for the assistant coaches Hendrie Krüzen and Albert Capellas Herms.

The Austrian Peter Stöger becomes the new head coach of Borussia Dortmund with immediate effect. He will be accompanied by Manfred Schmid and former BVB player Jörg Heinrich as assistant coaches. The parties have agreed on a contractual term until 30.06.2018 each.

Dortmund, December 10th, 2017

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE