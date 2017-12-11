Will help expand business for air conditioning and refrigeration systems in Turkey and Europe

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that the new factory of Mitsubishi Electric Turkey Klima Sistemleri Üretim Anonim Sirketi, designed for the development and manufacture of room air conditioners in Turkey, will commence production on December 12. Mitsubishi Electric aims to expand business in Turkey and Europe, where the demands for room air conditioners are expected to increase. Annual production of 500,000 sets (indoor and outdoor units) is targeted by the fiscal year ending March 2021.

Details of New Factory Location Manisa Organized Industrial Zone, Manisa, Turkey Site area Approx. 60,000 square meters Floor area Approx. 40,000 square meters Start of operation December 12, 2017 Products Room air conditioners Production capacity 500,000 sets (indoor and outdoor units) annually

Aims of New Factory

Mitsubishi Electric's air conditioning and refrigeration-systems business in Europe is expanding steadily and the demand in Turkey expected to increase in line with the country's economic and population growth. The new factory is expected to play a key role in accelerating localization to ensure a flexible supply chain capable of responding to fluctuating demands and meeting specific local market, preferences and environmental requirements in both Turkey and Europe.

About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

With over 90 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment.

www.MitsubishiElectric.com

*At an exchange rate of 112 yen to the US dollar, the rate given by the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2017

