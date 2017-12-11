Regulatory News:

Bouygues Construction is accelerating the digital transformation of its project activities by collaborating with Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) to enable it to centrally manage construction projects from start to finish. The initiative is a logical extension of the company's commitment to further industrialise its operations and enhance collaboration with its supply chain partners. It follows the company's adoption several years ago of the Building Information Modeling (BIM) methodology, a framework for integrating technologies and processes to drive end-to-end efficiency in construction operations.

To support Bouygues Construction in this pioneering initiative for the construction industry, the three companies have signed an agreement to develop a digital environment for collaborative construction project management, based on Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, already used in other industries including automotive and aerospace.

The initiative is designed to help Bouygues Construction:

centralise information throughout the project lifecycle, from design to operation, and share it with all internal and external stakeholders,

better structure its operating methods through the use of more standardised processes.

Philippe Bonnave, Chairman and Chief Executive of Bouygues Construction, said: "The transformation programme we are launching with Dassault Systèmes and Accenture marks a fundamental change for Bouygues Construction, signifying a modernisation of our businesses. By providing our employees and our supply chain with a digital work platform, employing all our project data across the board, this solution will guarantee greater efficiency to help us satisfy our customers' expectations."

Bernard Charlès, Vice Chairman and CEO of Dassault Systèmes, said: "Smart and sustainable cities include complex networks of systems that require a new way of thinking in the construction industry. Natural resources must be used more efficiently, construction costs reduced, and designers, contractors and operators brought closer together. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform gives Bouygues Construction a unique opportunity to be the pioneer in the construction sector with business processes and a holistic approach integrating the company and its supply chain into a value creation chain. Thanks to the parallel exchange of data between the virtual world and the real world, Bouygues Construction will be able to set new standards of efficiency and capture all the business value expected from its digital transformation."

Christian Nibourel, Accenture's Country Managing Director for France and Benelux, said: "This is one of the very first such initiatives in the construction sector. By using the latest digital technologies to enable the simultaneous collaboration of the whole ecosystem of a construction project, Bouygues Construction will have better control of costs and deadlines while minimising risks and adapting to subsequent changes in customers' needs and in the standards in force, which can be very numerous during the construction process."

