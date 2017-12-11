Galapagos NV: Galapagos to enter NASDAQ Biotech Index

Mechelen, Belgium; 11 December 2017; 7.30 CET - Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) announces that it will be included in NASDAQ Biotech Index on NASDAQ, effective 18 December 2017.

The NASDAQ Biotech Index (NBI) comprises of eligible biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on NASDAQ, meeting trading and market capitalization criteria. For more information: https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/Index/Overview/NBI.

"We are pleased that Galapagos joins the NBI. This reflects the increased trading liquidity of our ADRs on NASDAQ and the increased exposure among US investors," says Onno van de Stolpe, CEO and founder.

About Galapagos

Galapagos (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in the discovery and development of small molecule medicines with novel modes of action. Galapagos' pipeline comprises Phase 3 through to discovery programs in cystic fibrosis, inflammation, fibrosis, osteoarthritis and other indications. Our target discovery platform has delivered three novel mechanisms showing promising patient results in, respectively, inflammatory diseases, idiopathic fibrosis and atopic dermatitis. Galapagos is focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines that will improve people's lives. The Galapagos group, including fee-for-service subsidiary Fidelta, has approximately 578 employees, operating from its Mechelen, Belgium headquarters and facilities in the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the US and Croatia. More information at www.glpg.com.

