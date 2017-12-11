ASCHHEIM, Germany and PARIS, December 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Crédit Agricole Payment Services and Wirecard enter into exclusive negotiations to conclude a partnership to offer innovative and high-performance electronic payment services to merchant clients of Crédit Agricole Group banks, in France and Europe.

Crédit Agricole Payment Services and Wirecard announced today that they have signed a letter of intent to enter into exclusive negotiations to conclude a partnership to offer an innovative and differentiated service offering based on a high-performance technology in the field of electronic payment acceptance and acquiring.

The goal will be to launch a range of cross-channel acceptance and pan-European acquiringofferings for French merchants and marketplaces in France and abroad.

By capitalizing on the respective strengths of Crédit Agricole Payment Services and Wirecard, this partnership will enable both companies to grow in a rapidly changing market.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). Further information is available on the Internet at http://www.wirecard.de or follow us on Twitter @wirecard.

About Credit Agricole Payment Services:

Credit Agricole Payment Services is France's leading provider of payment solutions with nearly 30% market share and more than 10 billion transactions processed in 2016. As a subsidiary of the Credit Agricole SA group, it offers its customers a complete payment expertise, combining ease of use and security.

