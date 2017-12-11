NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs
hat L'Oreal
Datum der Analyse: 11.12.2017
|08:29
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman hebt L'Oreal auf 'Buy' und Ziel auf 210 Euro
|NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs
hat L'Oreal von "Neutral" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und
das Kursziel von 195 auf 210 Euro angehoben. Der aktuelle Aktienkurs
sei...
|LOREAL SA
|190,61
|+1,65 %