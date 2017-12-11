NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat L'Oreal von "Neutral" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 195 auf 210 Euro angehoben. Der aktuelle Aktienkurs sei angesichts des branchenweit überlegenen langfristigen Wachstums des Konsumgütherherstellers zu niedrig und biete eine günstige Kaufgelegenheit, schrieb Analyst Fulvio Cazzol in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Zudem seien die Marktbefürchtungen, dass das Wachstum kurzfristig nachlassen könnte, übertrieben./edh/ck

