DGAP-Media / 2017-12-11 / 09:00 *XING Events reduces fees for ticket sales by a third* · As of 01/01/2018, all customers can permanently benefit from successful new customer special · Plus, XING Events continuously improves its service's quality and scope Munich, 11 December 2017. XING Events (www.xing-events.com [1]), the event industry's expert for event marketing, attendee management, and ticketing, starts the new year with new, reduced prices for the XING TicketingManager. Instead of 5.9% per ticket sold, event organisers only pay 3.9% plus EUR 0.99 for all paid events published as of 01/01/2018 - saving more than a third of the usual fee. This special offer has already been available since May - so far, however, only as an introductory special for new customers. "Our new customer special with reduced ticketing fees received such as a positive feedback from the market that we aim to permanently leverage this effect", Prof. Dr. Cai-Nicolas Ziegler, CEO of XING Events GmbH says. "These new conditions are, furthermore, a great opportunity to thank our long-standing customers for their loyalty." *Reduced fee for the same proven performance and service* The quality and scope of the services are, on the other hand, not affected by the reduced fees. "Actually, quite the opposite: We are constantly developing our products to make sure organisers benefit from an increasingly easier use", says Maik Wiege, Senior Product Manager XING Events GmbH. During the next months, one of the strategies includes significantly boosting the synergy effects of ticketing in combination with marketing opportunities on XING, according to Wiege. *About XING Events* XING Events is the only provider that combines event management software and business networking. With XING Events, organisers have already sold and billed 8 million tickets worldwide at more than 210,000 professional events. XING Events aims to support organisers with the best solution for every stage of their business events. Before the event, organisers can reach their target groups on XING and provide any new attendees with a professional ticket shop. During the event, organisers will be provided with customised solutions for all conceivable admissions scenarios. After the event, exclusive opportunities for customer relationship and community management are offered through XING Groups. As part of XING SE, the social network for professional contacts, XING Events connects more than thirteen million potential participants in German-speaking regions with relevant events. As an expert in events with professional standards, XING also creates a bridge between the online and the offline world by bringing people together at events. *Press material | information | links* *Your press contact at XING Events* XING Events: www.xing-events.com [1] Press material: www.xing-events.com/press [2] Antje Schwuchow XING TicketingManager: Sandstraße 33 https://en.xing-events.com/our-services/ticketing/ D-80335 München [3] Phone: +49 89 5 52 73 58-32 antje.schwuchow@xing.com End of Media Release Issuer: XING EVENTS Key word(s): Services 2017-12-11 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 637363 2017-12-11 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=206f91b73c85690abc60ffa186c67f6d&application_id=637363&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2d0362f9ec33f6c3279176e63cf09f88&application_id=637363&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=759f973ff9f01b2ad6a1b5a3cec888cd&application_id=637363&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

December 11, 2017 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)