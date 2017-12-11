Wärtsilä Oyj Abp: Wärtsilä ensures efficiency and reliability of El Morro gas power plant

Wärtsilä Corporation, Press release, 11 December 2017 at 10.30 a.m. EET

The technology group Wärtsilä will ensure the efficiency and reliability of Termo Mechero Morro S.A.S. E.S.P.'s power plant near Yopal in Colombia. The seven-year operation and maintenance (O&M) agreement includes performance guarantees and optimises the commercial operations of the gas-powered El Morro plant.

The O&M agreement expands on an earlier Wärtsilä construction contract (EPC) and includes performance guarantees for the gas-powered El Morro plant, which is set to begin production in December 2017. Wärtsilä will provide full operation and maintenance services, including personnel and spare parts. Guaranteed asset performance means that Wärtsilä guarantees the efficiency, reliability, and availability of the power plant while the customer sells the produced energy on the local electricity market.

Wärtsilä's advanced digital solutions will be applied in the El Morro plant to ensure optimal operations: the plant equipment will be remotely monitored and its maintenance needs will be optimised based on the actual condition.

"Our customers are showing increased interest in comprehensive operation and maintenance agreements, as they allow the customers themselves to focus on their core business. We are proud to partner with Termo Mechero Morro S.A.S. E.S.P. and are committed to ensuring that operations of El Morro power plant run smoothly and efficiently to enable the recovery of the investment according to our customer's expectations," says Remigio Peñarreta, Service Unit Director, SULANC, Wärtsilä.

Gas expertise, efficiency, and reliability required

El Morro will be a baseload power plant equipped with six Wärtsilä 34SG gas engines for an installed capacity of 55 MW. To operate and maintain the installation, Termo Mechero Morro S.A.S. E.S.P required a partner with extensive experience in operating gas-powered plants as well as the ability to ensure the high efficiency and reliability of operations. Wärtsilä was chosen as the service provider because of the company's gas expertise and its comprehensive and competitive O&M package, which provides performance guarantees and enhances operational predictability.

"Wärtsilä's efficient and reliable products and competitive O&M solution fulfill our requirements for excellent availability and lifecycle cost predictability. This agreement represents the joint efforts of our two companies to co-create a comprehensive power generation solution that answers the needs of the Colombian energy market," says Carlos Caycedo, General Manager, Termo Mechero Morro S.A.S. E.S.P.

Termo Mechero Morro S.A.S. E.S.P. focuses on the development of power generation projects in the Colombian market. The company was founded in 2013.

Caption: El Morro is a baseload power plant equipped with six Wärtsilä 34SG gas engines for an installed capacity of 55 MW.

Wärtsilä Services in brief

Wärtsilä Services provides high-quality lifecycle services that enhance customers' business. Its broad range of services supports both shipping and power generation companies, whenever and wherever needed. Solutions range from spare parts and basic support to ensuring the maximised lifetime, increased efficiency and guaranteed performance of the customer's equipment or installation - in a safe, reliable, and environmentally sustainable way.

https://www.wartsila.com/services (https://www.wartsila.com/services)

Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in advanced technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasizing sustainable innovation and total efficiency, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2016, Wärtsilä's net sales totaled EUR 4.8 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki, Finland.

https://www.wartsila.com/ (https://www.wartsila.com/)





