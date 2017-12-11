Company announcement Group Communications Company announcement No. 62/2017 Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 11 December 2017













Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 49



On 2 February 2017, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 90 million shares, will be made in the period from 3 February 2017 to 2 February 2018, at the latest.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 49:



Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ------------ -------------- Total, latest announcement 34,788,000 8,525,545,250 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 December 2017 175,000 233.69 40,895,750 -------------------- 5 December 2017 180,000 230.96 41,572,800 -------------------- 6 December 2017 180,000 224.45 40,401,000 -------------------- 7 December 2017 180,000 227.55 40,959,000 -------------------- 8 December 2017 150,000 237.07 35,560,500 -------------------- Total accumulated over week 49 865,000 199,389,050 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 35,653,000 8,724,934,300 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 37,950,565 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 4.05% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.







Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00



