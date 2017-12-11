Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree (STHR) SThree: Issued share capital 11-Dec-2017 / 10:05 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 11 December 2017 SThree plc Issued share capital SThree plc announces that on 11 December 2017 it issued 14,955 new Ordinary shares of 1p each. For confirmation, the Company's issued capital is now 131,784,729 Ordinary shares of 1p each. Following this issue, the total number of voting rights in SThree is 130,017,893 ordinary shares of 1p each and there are 1,766,836 shares held in treasury. Jack Bowman Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 7268 6000 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: IOE TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 4963 End of Announcement EQS News Service 637557 11-Dec-2017

