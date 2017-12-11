Following a consultation process with employees, Meyer Burger has announced 100 jobs will definitely go as part of the closure of its Swiss manufacturing site. Another 60 positions are dependent on strategic alternatives being found.

Following the news on November 2, that it would end operations at its headquarters in Thun, Swiss equipment manufacturer, Meyer Burger opened a consultation process for employees to make suggestions for its cost efficiency program.

Having reviewed the submitted proposals, Meyer Burger has now announced ...

