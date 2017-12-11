Media Release



-- R&D Update to be held today in Atlanta, Georgia -- Key Opinion Leaders to discuss daratumumab and tisotumab vedotin data -- Discussion of Genmab's pipeline, 2017 progress & company goals for 2018 -- Meeting to be webcast live and archived on www.genmab.com



Copenhagen, Denmark; December 11, 2017 - Genmab A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen: GEN) will hold a R&D Update today, December 11, 2017 at 8:00 PM Eastern Time (2:00 AM CET / 1:00 AM GMT on December 12). The event will take place in Atlanta, Georgia and will also be webcast live and archived on the company's website. The event will include updates on daratumumab, including presentations by key opinion leaders on data from daratumumab studies presented at the 59th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH). The meeting will also feature a review of tisotumab vedotin, including data previously presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) in September and an update on the product pipeline including Genmab's next IND/CTA candidate, DuoBody-CD40x4.1BB developed jointly with partner BioNTech. Genmab speakers will also discuss the company's 2017 progress and key goals for 2018.



The following cancer experts and senior Genmab staff will be at the event:



Key Opinion Leaders:



-- Professor Maria Victoria Mateos, University Hospital of Salamanca -- Professor Philippe Moreau, University Hospital of Nantes -- Dr. Saad Usmani, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Levine Cancer Institute -- Professor Ignace Vergote, Catholic University of Leuven



Genmab:



-- Dr. Jan van de Winkel, President and CEO, Genmab -- David Eatwell, Executive Vice President and CFO, Genmab -- Dr. Judith Klimovsky, Executive Vice President and CDO, Genmab -- Dr. Kate Sasser, Corporate Vice President, Clinical Biomarkers, Genmab



The R&D Update is taking place at the Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center, International Ballroom AB, North Tower M2. Those wishing to attend in person may register on site.



The event may also be attended via webcast. To view this webcast, visit: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ddbvrvjy. Webcast viewers may submit questions during the Q&A portion of the live webcast via the webcast player. An archive of the webcast will be available on Genmab's website. The webcast will be conducted in English.



This meeting is not an official program of the ASH Annual Meeting.



About Genmab Genmab is a publicly traded, international biotechnology company specializing in the creation and development of differentiated antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Founded in 1999, the company has two approved antibodies, DARZALEX (daratumumab) for the treatment of certain multiple myeloma indications, and Arzerra (ofatumumab) for the treatment of certain chronic lymphocytic leukemia indications. Daratumumab is in clinical development for additional multiple myeloma indications, other blood cancers, and solid tumors. A subcutaneous formulation of ofatumumab is in development for relapsing multiple sclerosis. Genmab also has a broad clinical and pre-clinical product pipeline. Genmab's technology base consists of validated and proprietary next generation antibody technologies - the DuoBody platform for generation of bispecific antibodies, and the HexaBody platform which creates effector function enhanced antibodies. The company intends to leverage these technologies to create opportunities for full or co-ownership of future products. Genmab has alliances with top tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information visit www.genmab.com.



Contact: Rachel Curtis Gravesen, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Communication T: +45 33 44 77 20; M: +45 25 12 62 60; E: rcg@genmab.com



This Media Release contains forward looking statements. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend" and "plan" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. Actual results or performance may differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements. The important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially include, among others, risks associated with pre-clinical and clinical development of products, uncertainties related to the outcome and conduct of clinical trials including unforeseen safety issues, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products obsolete, and other factors. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk management sections in Genmab's most recent financial reports, which are available on www.genmab.com. Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in this Media Release nor to confirm such statements in relation to actual results, unless required by law.



Genmab A/S and its subsidiaries own the following trademarks: Genmab; the Y-shaped Genmab logo; Genmab in combination with the Y-shaped Genmab logo; the DuoBody logo; the HexaBody logo; HuMax; HuMax-CD20; DuoBody; HexaBody and UniBody. Arzerra is a trademark of Novartis AG or its affiliates. DARZALEX is a trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc.



Media Release no. 10



CVR no. 2102 3884 LEI Code 529900MTJPDPE4MHJ122



Genmab A/S Kalvebod Brygge 43 1560 Copenhagen V Denmark



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=656609