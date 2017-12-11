sprite-preloader
Sampo Oyj: Sampo's Christmas donation to Cancer Foundation

SAMPO PLC PRESS RELEASE 11 December 2017 at 1:40 pm

Sampo's Christmas donation to Cancer Foundation

Sampo plc's annual Christmas donation will be given this year to the Cancer Foundation, which supports cancer research in Finland. The donated amount is EUR 10,000.

The Cancer Foundation supports basic and clinical cancer research. The Foundation advances cancer prevention and early diagnosis of cancer. In addition, it supports cancer patients and families living in difficult financial conditions.

- The Cancer Foundation's operations are based on grant funds and their importance grows year by year. The funds raised in our Christmas campaign will be distributed to cancer patients and families living in difficult financial conditions. Every donation is valuable, since the need of financial help has clearly grown in recent years, states Sakari Karjalainen, Secretary General of the Cancer Foundation.

- The Cancer Foundation does vital work supporting cancer research and prevention. This Christmas we wanted to support cancer patients and families by participating in the Cancer Foundation's Christmas campaign, says Jarmo Salonen, Sampo's Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications.

Sampo plc has traditionally donated the money reserved for holiday greetings to charitable organizations, in support of the work they carry out for the public good.

Sampo plc
Investor Relations and Group Communications

Distribution:
www.sampo.com (http://www.sampo.com/)
The principal media



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)