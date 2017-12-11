11.12.2017 Zugemailt von / gefunden bei: Berenberg Bank (BSN-Hinweis: Lauftext im Original des Aussenders, Titel (immer) und Bebilderung (oft) durch boerse-social.com aus dem Fotoarchiv von photaq.com) Leading in developments: We gained a positive impression from our roadshow with BUWOG to Edinburgh and Paris, where the company provided a detailed update on operations and strategy. It was encouraging to hear the company reiterate its intention to spend the c€300m proceeds from the capital increase in June over the next 12 months to grow the development pipeline. While BUWOG is actively involved in several negotiations to purchase development land and/or projects in Berlin, Vienna and Hamburg, it...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...