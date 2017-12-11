Ingredion Incorporated: INGREDION TO APPOINT VALDIRENE BASTOS LICHT SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND PRESIDENT, ASIA-PACIFIC

WESTCHESTER, Ill., December 11, 2017 - Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, announced today that it expects Valdirene Bastos Licht to be named senior vice president and president, Asia-Pacific and an officer of the Company effective March 1, 2018. She will become a member of the executive leadership team and is expected to be elected by the board of directors at its December 15 meeting.

Bastos Licht will have management responsibility for financial and operational performance in Asia-Pacific. She will lead the development and execution of the region's business strategy and drive the planning and delivery of annual profit goals. Bastos Licht will also provide direction to ensure exceptional performance and execution across all major functions. She will succeed Jorgen Kokke, who has been appointed executive vice president, global specialties, and president North America, as previously announced.

A Brazilian national, Bastos Licht will join Ingredion from Solvay, a €10.9 billion Belgian leader in the specialty chemical industry. She is currently serving as senior vice president, Asia-Pacific of Solvay's Euro Novecare operation, a €600 million business which provides chemicals for home and personal care, agriculture, coatings, oil and gas, and industrial applications. Based in Singapore, Bastos Licht is responsible for 11 plants across 12 countries. At Solvay for close to six years, she has served in various roles including senior vice president and Latin America general manager for several chemical and industrial businesses.

Bastos Licht began her career with BASF where she spent 23 years in various positions of increasing complexity in IT, operational and strategic supply chain, and global strategic and operational marketing. For more than 15 years at BASF she was in the agrochemical specialty and fine chemicals businesses, including aroma and vitamins for the food industry. She has lived and managed business in Latin America, Germany and the United States, holding both regional and global roles in addition to her current role in Asia Pacific.

Bastos Licht holds both a bachelor's and a licensing degree in mathematics from Fundacao Santo Andre in Brazil and a master's of science degree in management from the MIT Sloan School of Managementin the United States.

"Valdirene is an experienced, global operator and leader. She has a track record of successfully growing different specialties businesses which aligns well with her new role at Ingredion. She will be a welcome addition to Ingredion's executive leadership team. I look forward to working with her," said Jim Zallie, Ingredion CEO elect.

