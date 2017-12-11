February 8, 2018 Quiet period prior to the annual report begins (4 weeks) March 2, 2018 Deadline for shareholder proposals for the AGM March 8, 2018 Annual report for 2017 April 13, 2018 Annual General Meeting April 19, 2018 Quiet period prior to the Interim report begins (2 weeks) May 3, 2018 Interim report - 3 months 2018 August 2, 2018 Quiet period prior to the Interim report begins (2 weeks) August 16, 2018 Interim report - 6 months 2018 October 25, 2018 Quiet period prior to the Interim report begins (2 weeks) November 8, 2018 Interim report - 9 months 2018



For further information, please contact:



Gry Husby Larsen, General Counsel



Peter M. Eriksen, CEO



Telephone +45 4529 0000, e-mail investor@bioporto.com



About BioPorto



BioPorto Diagnostics A/S is an in-vitro diagnostics company that provides healthcare professionals in clinical and research settings a range of diagnostic tests and antibodies. Our pioneering product portfolio includes assays for underserved disease states such as NGAL for acute kidney injury. BioPorto has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark and is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=656612