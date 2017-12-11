VANCOUVER, British Columbia, 2017-12-11 13:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (TSX:SBB.T), ("Sabina" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Nunavut Water Board (NWB) has commenced public review of the Type A and Type B water license applications related to initial development, mine construction and operation of the Back River Project (the "Project" or "Back River").



As announced on December 6, 2017, the Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada, on behalf of the five responsible federal Ministers, accepted Nunavut Impact Review Board's recommendation for the Project to proceed to the regulatory and licensing phase. The NIRB has advised that the final Project Certificate will be issued on or before January 4, 2018.



The Type B water license would enable Sabina to commence certain initial pre-development activities in 2018 including onsite construction of service roads and laydown pads, and the mobilization of fuel, supplies and equipment at the Goose property and marine laydown area. Sabina anticipates approval of the Type B water license in late Q1, 2018.



The Type A water license would allow for full construction and operation of the Back River project. Sabina anticipates approval of the Type A water license in Q4, 2018.



"With a positive Ministers decision now in hand we are pleased to see that the licensing process has commenced which will enable full development of the Back River Project" said Bruce McLeod, President & CEO. "We look forward to receiving the Project Certificate, various final licenses as well as finalizing the definitive agreements with the Kitikmeot Inuit Association for land tenure and Inuit benefits."



Sabina Gold & Silver Corp



Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. is a well-financed, emerging precious metals company with district scale, world class undeveloped assets in one of the world's newest, politically stable mining jurisdictions: Nunavut, Canada.



In September 2015, Sabina released a Feasibility Study on its 100% owned Back River Gold Project which presents a project that has been designed on a fit-for purpose basis, with the potential to produce ~200,000 ounces a year for ~11 years with a rapid payback of 2.9 years. At a US$1,150 gold price and a 0.80 exchange rate, the Study delivers a potential after tax internal rate of return of approximately 24.2% with an initial CAPEX of $415 million.



The Project has advanced through the environmental assessment process with a positive decision from the federal government received December 5, 2017. The Project is now in the final regulatory and licensing phase.



In addition to Back River, Sabina also owns a significant silver royalty on Glencore's Hackett River Project. The silver royalty on Hackett River's silver production is comprised of 22.5% of the first 190 million ounces produced and 12.5% of all the silver produced thereafter.



The Company had cash and equivalents of C$38.5m at September 30, 2017.



