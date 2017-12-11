Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Vulcan Materials' Revenue Grew 9%; Adjusted EPS Gained 2%

Stock Monitor: NCI Building Systems Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended September 30, 2017, Vulcan's total revenues increased 9% to $1.09 billion from $1.01 billion in Q3 FY16. The Company's total revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion.

During Q3 FY17, Vulcan's gross profit increased 0.4% to $305.52 million from $304.21 million in the same period last year. During Q3 FY17, the Company's gross margin decreased 230 basis points to 27.9% of revenue from 30.2% of revenue in the same period last year.

During Q3 FY17, Vulcan's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 3.6% to $310.91 million from $300.12 million in the same period last year. During Q3 FY17, the Company's EBITDA margin decreased 140 basis points to 28.4% of revenue from 29.8% of revenue in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, Vulcan's adjusted EBITDA increased 3.6% to $311.81 million from $300.97 million in the same period last year. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 140 basis points to 28.5% of revenue from 29.9% of revenue in the same period last year.

During Q3 FY17, Vulcan's operating income increased 1.1% to $229.49 million from $227.08 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin decreased 150 basis points to 21% of revenue from 22.5% of revenue in the third quarter of 2016.

During Q3 FY17, Vulcan's EBT decreased 23.4% to $149.23 million from $194.94 million in the same period last year. During Q3 FY17, the Company's EBT margin decreased 570 basis points to 13.6% of revenue from 19.3% of revenue in the same period last year.

For the reported quarter, Vulcan's net income decreased 24.1% to $110.15 million from $145.14 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted EPS decreased 23.4% to $0.82 from $1.07 in the same period last year. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 2% to $1.04 on a y-o-y basis from $1.02 in the same period last year. Adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $0.95.

Vulcan's Segment Details

Aggregates - During Q3 FY17, the Aggregates segment's total revenue increased 4.5% to $858.70 million from $821.81 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's freight adjusted revenue increased 4.3% to $668.50 million on a y-o-y basis. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit decreased 1% to $259.12 million from $261.76 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's shipment increased 1.3% to 50,945 tons from 50,277 tons in the third quarter of 2016.

Asphalt - During Q3 FY17, the Asphalt segment's total revenue increased 20.7% to $189.94 million from $157.41 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit decreased 4.7% to $31.36 million from $32.89 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's shipment increased 6.9% to 3,090 tons from 2,890 tons in the third quarter of 2016.

Concrete - During Q3 FY17, the Concrete segment's total revenue increased 26.7% to $115.49 million from $91.15 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit increased 65% to $14.37 million from $8.71 million in Q3 FY16.

Calcium - During Q3 FY17, the Calcium segment's total revenue decreased 16.9% to $1.97 million from $2.37 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit decreased 21.6% to $664,000 from $847,000 in Q3 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Vulcan's cash and cash equivalents increased 170.7% to $701.16 million from $258.99 million on December 31, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt increased 41.7% to $2.81 billion from $1.98 billion in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts and notes receivable increased 17.8% to $579.20 million from $491.82 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's trade payable and accruals increased 24.9% to $181.21 million from $145.04 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

In the first nine months of 2017, the Company's cash provided by operating activities decreased 1.3% to $399.54 million from $404.61 million in the same period last year.

Outlook

For FY17, the Company expects EBITDA to be $1.00 billion.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 08, 2017 - At Friday's closing bell, Vulcan Materials' stock marginally climbed 0.80%, ending the trading session at $125.88.

Volume traded for the day: 1.35 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.13 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.60%; previous three-month period - up 7.59%; and year-to-date - up 0.58%

After last Friday's close, Vulcan Materials' market cap was at $16.68 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 42.93.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.79%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the General Building Materials industry. This sector was up 0.5% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors