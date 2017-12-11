SAINT-LAURENT, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/11/17 -- IntelGenx Corp. (TSX VENTURE: IGX)(OTCQX: IGXT) ("IntelGenx"), a leading oral drug delivery company primarily focused on the development and manufacturing of innovative pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm™ technology platform, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") has granted a Notice of Allowance for US Patent Application 15/299,054, entitled "Device and Method of Treating Conditions Associated with Neuroinflammation." This film formulation patent covers Montelukast oral film formulations designed for the treatment of neuroinflammation and is intended to protect IntelGenx' Montelukast VersaFilm™ product.

IntelGenx' new, soon to be patented Montelukast oral film technology is designed to provide increased plasma concentration as compared with an immediate release oral tablet having an identical loading of Montelukast.

"The granting of this notice of allowance for a formulation specific orange book eligible patent for our Montelukast oral film validates the innovative work carried out on this project by our talented R&D team" said Horst G. Zerbe, CEO of IntelGenx. "While expanding our overall intellectual property portfolio, this new patent also solidifies the potential long-term market exclusivity of our unique Montelukast film product."

IntelGenx has several additional Montelukast-specific patent applications pending at the USPTO and foreign patent offices in relation to its proprietary Montelukast VersaFilm™ technology.

About Montelukast VersaFilm™

Montelukast is a leukotriene receptor antagonist used for the maintenance treatment of asthma and to relieve symptoms of seasonal allergies. Montelukast is a CysLT1antagonist; it blocks the action of leukotriene D4 (and secondary ligands LTC4 and LTE4) on the cysteinyl leukotriene receptor CysLT1 in the lungs and bronchial tubes by binding to it. This reduces the bronchoconstriction otherwise caused by the leukotriene and results in less inflammation. IntelGenx' Montelukast buccal film offers a distinct dosage form that crosses the blood brain barrier, improves bioavailability and removes the need for water intake. The latest formulation successfully demonstrated enhanced bioavailability as compared with the brand tablet in a pilot study.

About IntelGenx

Established in 2003, IntelGenx is a leading oral drug delivery company primarily focused on the development and manufacturing of innovative pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm™ technology platform.

IntelGenx' highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx' state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, established for the VersaFilm™ technology platform, supports lab-scale to pilot and commercial-scale production, offering full service capabilities to its clients. More information about the company can be found at www.intelgenx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This document may contain forward-looking information about IntelGenx' operating results and business prospects that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about IntelGenx' plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, intentions or other characterizations of future events or circumstances and are generally identified by the words "may," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "could," "would," and similar expressions. All forward looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, IntelGenx' actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in IntelGenx' annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, and also filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and www.sedar.com. IntelGenx assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Each of the TSX Venture Exchange and OTCQX has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Source: IntelGenx Technologies Corp.

Contacts:

Stephen Kilmer

Investor Relations

(514) 331-7440 ext 232

stephen@intelgenx.com



Andre Godin, CPA, CA

Executive Vice-President and CFO

(514) 331-7440 ext 203

andre@intelgenx.com



