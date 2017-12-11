VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/11/17 -- Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV)(LMA: TV)(OTCQX: TREVF)(FRANKFURT: 4TI) announces the latest results of its 2017 exploration campaign at the Caribou Zinc Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick, Canada. Directional exploration drilling has defined a major body of massive sulphide mineralization containing significant zinc-rich polymetallic intervals. As presently defined, the zone is centred approximately 350 metres from the currently defined deposit and remains open for expansion.

In 2015, the first hole into the north limb extension was reported, BR-1014A - intersected 50.9 metres grading 5.08% Zn, 1.76% Pb, 0.37% Cu, 59.66 g/t Ag and 1.63 g/t Au (see TV-NR-15-07 for details). The intercept was interpreted to highlight the excellent continuity of mineralization along the prospective "Caribou Horizon" and was a significant step out beyond the 2014 resource base.

The 2017 exploration programme was designed to follow-up and better define and expand this zone of mineralization (Figures 1 and 2): Drilling to date has defined two lenses of massive sulphide mineralization which vary from 5-to-plus-30 metres thick and have a currently modeled strike length of approximately 450 metres and a dip length of approximately 700 metres, within which higher-grade "Run-Of-Mine" mineralization occurs (Figure 2).

Mineralization as presently defined is adjacent to mine infrastructure, effectively doubles the strike length of the North Limb of the Caribou deposit and remains open for expansion. The current 2017 inferred resource drilling program is scheduled to be completed by mid-December, with additional drill results and resource estimate to be announced in the first quarter of 2018. Potential extensions to the East Limb remain to be tested in 2018.

Key Highlights:

-- BR-1025 tested an area approximately 100-metres up-dip from BR-1014A (see Trevali news release dated April 16, 2015). -- 35.39 metres at 4.28% Zn, 1.41% Pb, 0.38% Cu, 53.06 g/t Ag, 1.28 g/t Au, within which are higher-grade intercepts (see Table 1). -- BR-1033 was planned to test the continuity of mineralization approximately 100-metres down-dip from the currently defined Caribou orebody. -- 11.98 metres at 6.05% Zn, 2.23% Pb, 0.37% Cu, 80.91 g/t Ag, 2.12 g/t Au -- 3.23 metres at 7.00% Zn, 2.07% Pb, 0.65% Cu, 65.36 g/t Ag, 0.41 g/t Au -- BR-1036 tested an area approximately 100-metres down-dip from BR-1014A. -- 14.60 metres at 5.81% Zn, 2.28% Pb, 0.46% Cu, 77.60 g/t Ag, 2.21 g/t Au ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Core Length Depth From - To Interval(i) Ag Au Borehole (metres) (metres)Zn (%)Pb (%)Cu (%) (g/t) (g/t) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BR-1025 512.35 - 547.74 35.39 4.28 1.41 0.38 53.06 1.28 -------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 512.35 - 522.5.0 10.15 6.87 1.99 0.33 59.92 1.83 -------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 544.74 - 547.74 3.00 6.26 2.20 0.33 75.90 2.08 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 555.00 - 558.13 3.13 5.92 1.43 0.69 43.90 0.38 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BR-1027 538.67 - 544.65 5.98 8.36 1.62 0.44 40.60 0.45 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BR-1029 433.90 - 439.70(ii) 3.80 9.35 4.94 0.2 170.44 3.41 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BR-1030 604.46 - 623.00 18.54 4.97 1.06 0.34 41.21 0.88 -------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 611.46 - 614.62 3.16 8.14 2.05 0.29 45.79 1.24 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 661.00 - 664.62 3.62 10.39 2.71 0.43 61.00 0.91 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BR-1032A 894.00 - 913.00 19.00 3.65 1.39 0.95 54.24 1.38 -------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 894.00 - 900.83 6.83 6.26 2.63 0.36 91.76 2.57 -------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 904.35 - 913.00 8.65 1.58 0.31 1.68 25.89 0.45 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BR-1033 765.02 - 777.00 11.98 6.05 2.23 0.37 80.91 2.12 -------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 765.02 - 772.00 6.98 7.96 2.96 0.31 106.53 2.66 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 787.00 - 793.00 6.00 0.49 0.10 1.65 12.05 0.20 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 798.62 - 801.85 3.23 7.00 2.07 0.65 65.36 0.41 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BR-1033B 834.38 - 839.10 4.72 5.59 2.26 0.29 69.73 2.32 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 858.00 - 864.65 6.45 1.66 0.33 1.60 18.61 0.60 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BR-1035 735.20 - 753.00 17.80 2.43 1.38 0.65 36.94 1.30 -------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 735.20 - 739.01 3.81 1.78 1.70 0.77 45.27 2.52 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 776.25 - 778.00 1.75 10.32 4.19 0.24 102.55 1.69 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BR-1036 718.16 - 732.76 14.60 5.81 2.28 0.46 77.60 2.21 -------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 721.08 - 725.00 3.92 6.33 2.78 0.45 77.25 2.89 -------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 726.00 - 732.76 6.76 7.01 2.70 0.43 93.65 2.01 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table 1: Summary of drill assay results. (i)Length and specific gravity weighted composites. Intervals are approx. 60-70% of true thickness. (ii)2 metres of core loss between 435-437 metres due to faulting.

To view the figure associated with this release (Geologic map of Caribou Mine area with projected North Limb extension of massive sulphide mineralization), please click on the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/Figure_1_TV.pdf

To view the figure associated with this release (3D view of the Caribou mine, looking East and illustrating geometry of the mineralization and location of recent drill hole intercepts), please click on the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/Figure_2_TV.pdf

Bathurst Mining Camp - Regional

Trevali has also acquired five strategic mineral claim blocks from partner Glencore subject to a 2% NSR for any future production for a total of 3,520 ha of area, expanding Trevali's total land holdings to 11,380 ha in the Camp. These areas represent some of the highest-priority targets retained within the Camp. Trevali will be evaluating these opportunities in the coming months to prioritize targets for the 2018 Spring/Summer exploration programs.

Qualified Person and Quality Control/Quality Assurance

EurGeol Dr. Mark D. Cruise, Trevali's President and CEO and Daniel Marinov, P.Geo, Trevali's VP Exploration, are qualified persons as defined by NI 43-101, have supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release. Mr. Marinov is responsible for all aspects of the work, including the quality control/quality assurance programs. Dr. Cruise is not independent of the Company, as he is an officer, director and shareholder. Mr. Marinov is not independent of the Company as he is an officer and shareholder. On-site personnel at the project rigorously collect and track samples which are then security sealed and shipped to Bureau Veritas Laboratories (Bureau Veritas) preparation facility in Timmins, ON for crushing and splitting then the pulp samples are shipped to Vancouver, B.C. for assay. Zinc, lead, copper gold and silver, assays were obtained by four acid Aqua-Regia dissolution followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry (ICP-OES) measurements. Values of zinc, lead and copper over 10% are assayed by volumetric method. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the analysis of reagent blanks, reference material and replicate samples. Quality control is further assured by the use of international and in-house standards. Blind certified reference material is inserted at regular intervals into the sample sequence by Trevali personnel in order to independently assess analytical accuracy. Bureau Veritas' quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 9001:2000 and ISO 17025: 1999. Finally, representative blind duplicate samples are routinely forwarded to an ISO compliant third-party laboratory for external quality control.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of TREVALI MINING CORPORATION

Mark D. Cruise, President

