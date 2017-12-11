LAVAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/11/17 -- Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEPT)(TSX: NEPT) announces, in partnership with Charles R. Poliquin's Strength Sensei Nutraceuticals, the launch of MaxSimil® enhanced Omega Drive™ omega-3 EPA and DHA product for the strength coaching community.

MaxSimil® technology mimics the biological digestive process by "predigesting" fish oils to deliver absorption-ready monoglyceride-rich omega-3 fish oils. The MaxSimil® fish oil has been clinically demonstrated(1) with statistically significant results to be more than three (3) times better absorbed than regular fish oils(2).

"The exclusive license with Strength Sensei Nutraceuticals for the Strength Coach's Community comes on the heels of very strong demand for a MaxSimil®-based product in the U.S. practitioner market. In the past year, MaxSimil® has been an important growth driver of our Solutions Business, and this new agreement and future ones will further support the success of this exciting technology. We are also extremely pleased to partner with Charles R. Poliquin, in light of his high profile and reputation in the high performance athletic world," says Francois-Karl Brouillette, Vice President of Science and Innovation at Neptune.

"Our partnership with Neptune and the exclusive license of MaxSimil® gives our community unique access to a patented lipid delivery technology and now makes it possible for us to formulate truly innovative lipid-based dietary supplement products," said Charles R. Poliquin. "The launch of the MaxSimil® enhanced Omega Drive™ omega-3 EPA and DHA product is, without a doubt, a game-changer in our channel and space today."

About Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc.

Neptune is a wellness products company, with more than 50 years of combined experience in the industry. The Company develops turnkey solutions available in various unique delivery forms, offers specialty ingredients such as MaxSimil®, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and a variety of other marine and seed oils. Neptune also sells premium krill oil directly to consumers through web sales at www.oceano3.com. Leveraging its scientific, technological and innovative expertise, Neptune is working to develop unique extractions in high potential growth segments such as the medical cannabis field.

Neptune is also pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its 34% owned subsidiary Acasti Pharma Inc. ("Acasti"). Acasti focuses on the research, development and commercialization of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The Company's head office is located in Laval, Quebec.

About Charles R. Poliquin and Strength Sensei Nutraceuticals

Charles R. Poliquin is one of the most accomplished strength coaches in the world. He has designed workouts for Olympic medalists, world record holders, and professional athletes. Since the early 1980s, Mr. Poliquin has given seminars to other coaches who wanted to improve their knowledge and results by learning from him. In 2013, he founded Strength Sensei, his own company to certify coaches with his methodology. These include a unique metabolic profiling method, which he invented, called Metabolic Analytics. In 2017, Mr. Poliquin founded another fitness company called Strength Sensei Nutraceuticals. To learn more about Strength Sensei, visit www.strengthsensei.com.

