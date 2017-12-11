Japanese Insurance Giant Sompo Utilizes prooV's Platform to Expedite Proof-of-Concept Process

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, December 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

prooV's strategic partnership with Deloitte delivers a virtual cyber lab for companies to test-drive and run PoCs on new innovations

prooV, the world's first PoC-as-a-Service platform that facilitates and streamlines the Proof of Concept (PoC) process, today announced a worldwide, strategic partnership with Deloitte to offer a virtual Cyber Lab to its global customers. The Cyber Lab, powered by prooV and part of Deloitte's Innovation Tech Terminal, enables companies to execute PoCs quickly and assess new technologies against cyber threats before implementation.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160908/405739LOGO )



Sompo, a leading Japanese insurance company, is the first Deloitte client to benefit from prooV and Deloitte's partnership. Using Deloitte's Cyber Lab powered by prooV Red Cloud, Sompo can conduct simulated cyberattacks on new solutions during the PoC phase. Additionally, Sompo will open a financial technology hub in Israel, to evaluate the latest innovations in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and Internet of Things.

"Organizations cannot afford to implement any solution to their IT environment without rigorously testing it for potential threats or weaknesses," said Toby Olshanetsky, co-founder and CEO of prooV. "Our strategic partnership with Deloitte provides us with another avenue to advancing our mission, which is to simplify the PoC process, while accelerating enterprise innovation."

prooV's Red Cloud is a private cloud that allows customers to conduct simulated cyberattacks on technologies undergoing PoCs, allowing them to measure the solution's defense and response capabilities before they are deployed. In the coming weeks, Deloitte plans to integrate more customers to the Cyber Lab.

"Innovation is the lifeblood of any business, and companies who do not identify, evaluate and invest in the right technologies will struggle to survive," said Tal Chen, Partner, Head of Technologies Collaborations at Deloitte Israel. "Our collaboration with prooV provides companies such as Sompo with the right building blocks to identify the ideal products and services, gain a competitive advantage, and pursue their growth strategies."

About prooV

prooV' (https://proov.io) is the first PoC-as-a-Service platform that brings together global enterprises and startups/independent software vendors to discover, connect, execute and evaluate Proof-of-Concepts (PoCs) through remote, secure and data-rich testing environments. Founded by serial entrepreneurs who recognized the inefficiencies in the modern PoC process, prooV offers a radical new approach to testing, tracking and analyzing vendor solutions, accelerating the journey from RFP to PoC.

Media Contacts

Lisette Paras

Gravitate PR

lisette@gravitatepr.com

Phone: +1-415-490-7613

Liel Bari

prooV

liel@proov.io

Phone: +972-72-221-0063