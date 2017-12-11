SANTA MONICA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/11/17 -- BoxScore Brands, Inc., (formerly U-Vend, Inc.), (OTCQB: UVND), a consumer products and technology company that develops, distributes, and retails specialty foods across North America is pleased to announce the appointment of four senior executives to its Advisory Board.

Stephen Crystal, Esq. joined BoxScore™ Brands Board of Advisors in November 2017. Steve invests, advises, consults, and represents gaming clients worldwide in various casino development, interactive gaming, and gaming technology endeavors, including bingo, eSports, and DFS platforms. Mr. Crystal holds a law degree from American University (JD) and Dartmouth college (BA).

Derrick Horner, Esq. joined BoxScore™ Brands Board of Advisors in December 2017. Derrick currently serves as the CEO of H1 Ventures, an angel investment firm, where he advises early-stage companies globally regarding operations and growth, product strategy and marketing, distribution and monetization, sales and business development, corporate development and M&A. Derrick has managed global legal and corporate development matters at public companies including 24/7 Real Media, Inc. and has led numerous M&A exits including the nine-figure sale of Massive, Inc. to Microsoft. Derrick has practiced law for over 20 years, beginning his career at Simpson, Thatcher and Bartlett in New York and London. Derrick graduated cum laude from Harvard (JD) and magna cum laude from Harvard (AB).

Andras Petery was named to the BoxScore™ Brands Board of Advisors in the fourth quarter of 2017. Mr. Petery is Managing Partner of Enable Ventures, an early stage venture firm focused on the intersection of sports and technology, based in San Francisco, CA. He currently serves on the Advisory Board for Senda Athletics, as Chairman of the Board of San Francisco City Football Club and on the Advisory Board for ScoreStreak. From 2007-2015, András was Head of Mobile Business Development and Strategy at Yahoo! where he led strategic partnerships for distribution of Yahoo search, comms (Mail, IM), video and content services. Mr. Petery is a graduate of Harvard (MBA) and Dartmouth College (BA) in Hanover, New Hampshire.

Brett Meltzer joined BoxScore™ Brands Board of Advisors in December 2017. Brett is currently Chief Operating Officer of everbowl, LLC in Carlsbad, CA. Brett spent eight years at Boulder Brands as a Regional VP/GM and later as, Sr Vice President of Customer Development. Prior long-term engagements have been with Energizer as Director of Sales for The Mass/Club/Specialty Channel, Clorox, Inc. and General Mills Corporation. Brett Holds MBAs from both Columbia University in New York and London Business School. Brett is a graduate of The University of Pennsylvania (BA).

"It's an honor to have gained the involvement and future guidance of our new Senior Advisory Board. As a multi-channel revenue business in its early stage, the new Advisory Board possesses comprehensive knowledge and experience in the Consumer Products Industry, specific to the food category, technology, law, finance and operations," stated David Graber, BoxScore™ Brands, Inc. CEO. "This is not a common crossroad, and I thank them for their shared vision and commitment towards our corporate goals," added Graber.

ABOUT BOXSCORE™ BRANDS, INC.

BoxScore ™ Brands, Inc, headquartered in Orange, CA, and with offices in Orange, CA and Las Vegas, NV, is a a consumer products and technology company that develops, distributes, and retails specialty foods across North America. For more information visit www.boxscore.com or call (855) 55-UVEND.

