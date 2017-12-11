Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today announced that Boudewijn Duinstra has joined ICE Clear Europe as Head of First Line Clearing Risk.

"We're delighted to welcome Boudewijn to ICE Clear Europe," said Finbarr Hutcheson, President of ICE Clear Europe. "Bou brings extensive risk management experience from over 20 years working in financial markets and I look forward to working with him in this newly created role."

Duinstra joins ICE Clear Europe from ABN AMRO Clearing Bank, a subsidiary of ABN AMRO Group, where he was Global Chief Risk Officer and also served on the board. Prior to joining ABN AMRO Clearing Bank in 2004, Duinstra worked in risk management and trading roles at a European proprietary trading firm. Duinstra commenced his career at Netherlands-based bank Mees Pierson and holds a Master's degree in economics from the University of Tilburg.

About ICE Clear Europe

With approximately 4 million contracts cleared every day across multiple asset classes, ICE Clear Europe is one of the world's most diverse and leading clearing houses. It provides central counterparty clearing and risk management services for interest rate, equity index, agricultural and energy derivatives, as well as European credit default swaps (CDS).

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that operates a leading network of global futures, equity and equity options exchanges, as well as global clearing and data services across financial and commodity markets. The New York Stock Exchange is the world leader in capital raising, listings and equities trading.

