sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 11.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,30 Euro		+0,048
+2,13 %
WKN: 663720 ISIN: DE0006637200 Ticker-Symbol: MGN 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLOGEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MOLOGEN AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,317
2,328
15:29
2,305
2,333
15:29
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MOLOGEN AG
MOLOGEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MOLOGEN AG2,30+2,13 %