World-renowned experts will be on site to address topics ranging from consumer devices to the Internet of Things (IoT) and autonomous driving

For journalists who follow the latest news and trends in consumer electronics and automotive, IHS Markit analysts will be available for commentary ahead of and onsite at CES 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada, from January 9-12, 2018.

IHS Markit experts will be following developments from the show and can provide remarks and snap analysis on the following technology and automotive topics. Interviews can be arranged by contacting the analysts directly using the links below with a copy to press@ihs.com.

Technology topics

Rhoda Alexander tablets and notebook PCs, rhoda.alexander@ihsmarkit.com

Luca DeAmbroggi automotive electronics and semiconductors, AI applications, luca.deambroggi@ihsmarkit.com

Paul Erickson audio, smart speakers, streaming video devices, virtual assistants, voice control, paul.erickson@ihsmarkit.com

Paul Gagnon TV and consumer devices, paul.gagnon@ihsmarkit.com

Paul Gray TV, UHD, consumer devices, paul.gray@ihsmarkit.com

David Hsieh display market, david.hsieh@ihsmarkit.com

Nick Jiang display market, nick.jiang@ihsmarkit.com

Yogita Kanesin IoT and connectivity, yogita.kanesin@ihsmarkit.com

John Kendall home networking, Wi-Fi, broadband infrastructure and consumer premises devices, smart home, john.kendall@ihsmarkit.com

Sanju Khatri consumer devices, professional AV, sanju.khatri@ihsmarkit.com

Christian Kim high-performance wireless (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth), IoT, christian.kim@ihsmarkit.com

Blake Kozak smart home, residential security and access, blake.kozak@ihsmarkit.com

Wayne Lam mobile devices and networks, wayne.lam@ihsmarkit.com

Randy Lawson semiconductors, display technology, randy.lawson@ihsmarkit.com

Ken Park TV and consumer devices, ken.park@ihsmarkit.com

Lee Ratliff low-power wireless, IoT, semiconductors, lee.ratliff@ihsmarkit.com

Gerrit Schneemann mobile devices, gerrit.schneemann@ihsmarkit.com

Justin Siller electronic security, building automation, smart buildings, justin.siller@ihsmarkit.com

Shane Walker healthcare technology, digital health, health wearables, shane.walker@ihsmarkit.com

Bing Zhang TV and China media, bing.zhang@ihsmarkit.com

Automotive topics

Colin Bird automotive software, apps and services, colin.bird@ihsmarkit.com

Mark Boyadjis automotive infotainment and HMI/user experience, mark.boyadjis@ihsmarkit.com

Jeremy Carlson autonomous driving, ADAS, mobility, jeremy.carlson@ihsmarkit.com

Mark Fitzgerald all automotive technology topics, mark.fitzgerald@ihsmarkit.com

Brad Gottschalk automotive infotainment, connectivity and acoustics, brad.gottschalk@ihsmarkit.com

Egil Juliussen autonomous driving, software, cybersecurity, egil.juliussen@ihsmarkit.com

RootMetrics experts will be available via phone for commentary on mobile network performance for new devices launched at the event. Contact annette.hamilton@ihsmarkit.com to arrange an interview.

Colleen Seery of the IHS Markit Media Relations team will also be on site at the show to facilitate media relations requests. She can be reached at colleen.seery@ihsmarkit.com or +1 724 252 6987.

