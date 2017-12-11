World-renowned experts will be on site to address topics ranging from consumer devices to the Internet of Things (IoT) and autonomous driving
For journalists who follow the latest news and trends in consumer electronics and automotive, IHS Markit analysts will be available for commentary ahead of and onsite at CES 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada, from January 9-12, 2018.
IHS Markit experts will be following developments from the show and can provide remarks and snap analysis on the following technology and automotive topics. Interviews can be arranged by contacting the analysts directly using the links below with a copy to press@ihs.com.
Technology topics
- Rhoda Alexander tablets and notebook PCs, rhoda.alexander@ihsmarkit.com
- Luca DeAmbroggi automotive electronics and semiconductors, AI applications, luca.deambroggi@ihsmarkit.com
- Paul Erickson audio, smart speakers, streaming video devices, virtual assistants, voice control, paul.erickson@ihsmarkit.com
- Paul Gagnon TV and consumer devices, paul.gagnon@ihsmarkit.com
- Paul Gray TV, UHD, consumer devices, paul.gray@ihsmarkit.com
- David Hsieh display market, david.hsieh@ihsmarkit.com
- Nick Jiang display market, nick.jiang@ihsmarkit.com
- Yogita Kanesin IoT and connectivity, yogita.kanesin@ihsmarkit.com
- John Kendall home networking, Wi-Fi, broadband infrastructure and consumer premises devices, smart home, john.kendall@ihsmarkit.com
- Sanju Khatri consumer devices, professional AV, sanju.khatri@ihsmarkit.com
- Christian Kim high-performance wireless (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth), IoT, christian.kim@ihsmarkit.com
- Blake Kozak smart home, residential security and access, blake.kozak@ihsmarkit.com
- Wayne Lam mobile devices and networks, wayne.lam@ihsmarkit.com
- Randy Lawson semiconductors, display technology, randy.lawson@ihsmarkit.com
- Ken Park TV and consumer devices, ken.park@ihsmarkit.com
- Lee Ratliff low-power wireless, IoT, semiconductors, lee.ratliff@ihsmarkit.com
- Gerrit Schneemann mobile devices, gerrit.schneemann@ihsmarkit.com
- Justin Siller electronic security, building automation, smart buildings, justin.siller@ihsmarkit.com
- Shane Walker healthcare technology, digital health, health wearables, shane.walker@ihsmarkit.com
- Bing Zhang TV and China media, bing.zhang@ihsmarkit.com
Automotive topics
- Colin Bird automotive software, apps and services, colin.bird@ihsmarkit.com
- Mark Boyadjis automotive infotainment and HMI/user experience, mark.boyadjis@ihsmarkit.com
- Jeremy Carlson autonomous driving, ADAS, mobility, jeremy.carlson@ihsmarkit.com
- Mark Fitzgerald all automotive technology topics, mark.fitzgerald@ihsmarkit.com
- Brad Gottschalk automotive infotainment, connectivity and acoustics, brad.gottschalk@ihsmarkit.com
- Egil Juliussen autonomous driving, software, cybersecurity, egil.juliussen@ihsmarkit.com
RootMetrics experts will be available via phone for commentary on mobile network performance for new devices launched at the event. Contact annette.hamilton@ihsmarkit.com to arrange an interview.
Colleen Seery of the IHS Markit Media Relations team will also be on site at the show to facilitate media relations requests. She can be reached at colleen.seery@ihsmarkit.com or +1 724 252 6987.
