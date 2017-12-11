Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-12-11 15:29 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Starting from 18.12.2017, Kaspar Hanni will be the new member of the Management Board of AS Ekspress Grupp.



Kaspar Hanni has a strong IT background and his expertise will help the group to grow in online business segment. In the years 2005-2016, Kaspar has worked in Microsoft Estonia on the various positions, including the Software Asset Management & Compliance Lead position in Baltics. From 2017, Kaspar Hanni is the member of the board of the Estonian Business Angles Association and he has the valuable experience in investing into the start-up companies. Kaspar Hanni does not own any shares of AS Ekspress Grupp.



Andre Veskimeister's contract as a member of the management board of AS Ekspress Grupp will end on 16.12.2017. Andre will continue as a chairman of the management board of a subsidiary AS Ekspress Meedia until the new chairman of the management board Argo Virkebau starts. Following this, Andre Veskimeister will become a member of the Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Grupp which must be approved in advance by the general meeting of shareholders of Ekspress Group.



Also, Pirje Raidma's contract as a member of the Management Board of AS Ekspress Grupp will be extended and she will continue as a Chief Financial Officer of the group.



