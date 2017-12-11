Zinc Chemicals Market Worth 10.41 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, December 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Zinc Chemicals Market by Type (Zinc Oxide, Zinc Sulfate, Zinc Carbonate, Zinc Chloride), Application (Rubber Compounding, Agriculture, Glass & Ceramics, Paint & Coatings, Chemicals, Food & Pharmaceuticals, Textiles), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated at USD 7.98 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 10.41 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2022. The market is driven by the increased demand for zinc chemicals from various applications, such as rubber compounding, glass & ceramics, and pharmaceuticals.

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/zinc-chemical-market-216062427.html

Rubber compounding is estimated to be the largest application segment of the global zinc chemicals market between 2017 and 2022

Among various applications, rubber compounding is estimated to be the largest application of the global zinc chemicals market. Zinc chemical such as zinc oxide is used in commercial production of rubber; also zinc oxide and stearic acid are together used to accelerate its curing process. Zinc chemicals are used to produce radial tires, bias tires, conveyor belts, hose, rubber belt, rubber shoes, and latex gloves for the automotive industry.

Zinc sulfate is projected to be the fastest-growing type segment in the global zinc chemicals market

Zinc sulfate is projected to be the fastest-growing type segment of the market between 2017 and 2022. Zinc sulfate has various applications in agricultural sprays, fertilizers, toothpaste, and animal feeds. Zinc sulfate is used as a fertilizer additive to prevent zinc deficiency in crops. Zinc sulfate also has some applications in cosmetics & personal care industry. Zinc sulfate is used to treat acne, due to its anti-inflammatory and wound-healing properties. It is also used as a mordant in dyeing, as a preservative for skins and leather and as an electrolyte for zinc plating. The growing demand for zinc sulfates from agricultural, chemical, and rubber applications is expected to offer opportunities to the zinc chemicals manufacturers.

Rising demand for zinc chemicals in Asia Pacific contributes to the high growth of this market

In 2016, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global zinc chemicals market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. Currently, China is the largest market for zinc chemicals in Asia Pacific and is expected to continue to lead till 2022. In China and India, the demand for zinc chemicals is expected to increase due to the growing agrochemicals industry and rapid economic growth.

Key companies profiled in the global Zinc Chemicals Market research report include U.S. Zinc (US), GHC (Canada), Akrochem (US), BruggemannChemical (Germany), Weifang Longda Zinc Industry (China), Hakusuitech (Japan), American Chemet Corporation (US), Rubamin (India), and Zinc Oxide LLC (US).

