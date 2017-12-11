Šiauliai, Lithuania, 2017-12-11 16:16 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Šiauliu Bankas AB, company code 112025254, the address Tilžes st. 149, LT-76348 Šiauliai.



The Bank of Lithuania completed supervisory review and evaluation process (SREP) and established following minimum own funds requirements to Šiauliu Bankas AB:



-- common equity Tier I capital adequacy ratio of 9.4 per cent, -- total capital adequacy ratio of 12.9 per cent.



Chief Executive Officer Vytautas Sinius



Deputy Chief Executive Officer Donatas Savickas provides additional information and is available on tel.: +370 41 595602