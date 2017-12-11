MorphoSys AG: Corporate Calendar 2018

PLANEGG / MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2017 / MorphoSys AG (XETRA: MOR; FRA: MOR; OTC PINK: MPSYY): Corporate Calendar 2018.

Please note MorphoSys's financial reporting dates 2018 as follows:

March 13, 2018: Year-End 2017 Results

May 3, 2018: Publication of First Quarter Interim Statement 2018

August 2, 2018: Publication of Half-Year Report 2018

November 6, 2018: Publication of Third Quarter Interim Statement 2018

May 17, 2018: Annual General Meeting in Munich

For a direct import of the dates to your calendar, please visit our corporate website: https://www.morphosys.com/media-and-investors/morphosys-eventscompany-calendar

About MorphoSys :

MorphoSys is committed to developing exceptional new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. A leader in the field of therapeutic antibodies today, MorphoSys is driven by the ambition of creating the most valuable pipeline of biopharmaceuticals in the biotechnology industry. Based on its proprietary technology platforms, MorphoSys, together with its partners, has built a therapeutic pipeline of more than 110 programs in R&D, around a quarter of which is currently in clinical development.

In its proprietary development segment, MorphoSys, alone or with partners, is developing new therapeutic candidates, mainly focusing on cancer and inflammation. In its partnered discovery segment, MorphoSys uses its technologies to discover new drug candidates for pharmaceutical partners and participates from the programs' further development success, through success-based payments and royalties. MorphoSys is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates about MorphoSys, visit http://www.morphosys.com.

HuCAL®, HuCAL GOLD®, HuCAL PLATINUM®, CysDisplay®, RapMAT®, arYla®, Ylanthia®, 100 billion high potentials®, Slonomics®, Lanthio Pharma® and LanthioPep® are registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group.

Tremfya® is a registered trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc.

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated. MorphoSys does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements as far as the wording of the relevant press release is concerned.

