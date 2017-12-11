Copenhagen, 2017-12-11 16:29 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



With reference to company announcement no. 35/2017 and no. 36/2017 regarding offering, pricing and completing of the offering of new shares in ALK-Abelló A/S, company registration no. (CVR) 63 71 79 16 ("ALK"), ALK hereby, pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, notifies information of the following transaction made by Lundbeckfond Invest A/S who is closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities with ALK.



ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) reports the following transactions:



1. Details of the Reporting Person / Closely Associated Person -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Lundbeckfond Invest A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Closely associated with board member, Lene Skole -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the Company, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name ALK-Abelló A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI code 529900SGCREUZCZ7P020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of trans-action; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial instrument, type of AA-shares and B-shares instru-ment DK0060027142 (B-shares) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Subscription of new AA- shares and B-shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s ) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AA-shares DKK 92,072 63,529,680 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- B-shares DKK 315,892 217,965,480 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information and aggregated volume price 407,964 shares DKK 281,495,160 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of transaction 2017-12-11 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ Copenhagen --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



ALK-Abelló A/S



For further information please contact: Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=656679