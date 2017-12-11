Nets A/S: Approval received from the Danish FSA

Company announcement

No. 32/2017













Approval received from the Danish FSA

With reference to company announcement dated 23 October 2017 (no. 29/2017) regarding the submission of the voluntary, recommended, public takeover offer for Nets A/S by Evergood 5 AS (the "Offeror"), the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority has today approved the acquisition of a qualified interest of 50% or more of the shares and voting rights in Nets Denmark A/S. Due to an internal reorganisation within the Nets Group to be implemented prior to completion of the Offer, an approval from the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority is no longer considered as a requirement for the Offeror's acquisition of a qualified interest of 50% or more of the shares and voting rights in Teller A/S.

As described in company announcement dated 9 November 2017 (no 31/2017) regarding the financial results for Q3 2017, the Offeror received on 7 November 2017 the European Commission's approval of the acquisition of Nets A/S. Furthermore, the Norwegian FSA confirmed on 8 November 2017 that it has no objections in relation to the Offeror's acquisition of Nets A/S and on 23 November 2017, the Finnish Ministry of Economic Affairs issued an approval of the acquisition.

Following the approval from the Danish FSA, only the approval from the Swedish FSA and confirmation from Finnish FSA are outstanding.

The Offer expires on 18 December 2017 at 16:00 (CET), unless the offer period is extended as described in the offer document.

