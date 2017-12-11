Bombardier Inc. / REMINDER/Media Advisory: Bombardier to Hold Investor Da . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Dec 11, 2017) - Bombardier (TSX:BBD.A)(TSX:BBD.B)(OTCQX:BDRBF) will hold its annual Investor and Analyst Day in New York City on Thursday, December 14, 2017 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

With Bombardier approaching the midpoint of its five-year turnaround plan, this event will provide an opportunity to review progress made to date as well as to discuss 2018 guidance and the company's long-term growth outlook.

The event will be hosted by Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer and John Di Bert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. It will also include presentations by Laurent Troger, President, Transportation; David Coleal, President, Business Aircraft; Fred Cromer, President, Commercial Aircraft; Michael Ryan, President, Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Jim Vounassis, Chief Transformation and Procurement Officer. These presentations will be followed by a Q&A session.

Please note that participation at Investor Day is by invitation only. The event is reserved for financial analysts and institutional investors.

For all media, shareholders and other stakeholders, a live webcast and relevant financial charts will be available at the following address: www.ir.bombardier.com (http://www.ir.bombardier.com)

A recording of the webcast will also be available at the same address the next day.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada and our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com (http://bombardier.com/) or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier (https://twitter.com/Bombardier).

Contact Information