Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Immune Pharmaceuticals Appoints John Zhang, MD, Ph.D. as Vice President, Research and Development

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2017 / Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNP) (the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases, announced today that it has appointed John Zhang, MD, Ph.D. to the position of Vice President, Research and Development. Dr. Zhang will have oversight of the non-clinical aspects of the Company's drug development programs, including all pre-clinical studies, and will provide support for the clinical, regulatory and manufacturing activities for the Company's core pipeline assets, bertilimumab and nano-cyclosporin. Dr. Zhang joins the Company from Tesaro, Inc., Boston, MA, where he served as Director, Clinical Sciences since April 2016, and Director, Toxicology and Safety Pharmacology from Sept 2012 to March 2016.

Dr. Zhang has more than 20 years of experience in preclinical and early clinical drug development in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. His professional expertise is in the areas of toxicology, pharmacology, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, animal efficacy models, and early clinical studies. He has led preclinical project teams across various stages of drug development, from drug candidate selection to late-stage clinical studies and product cycle management. John planned and executed preclinical programs for both biologics and small molecules and has participated in the successful filings of more than 14 INDs, 5 NDAs/BLAs and 3 MAAs in the therapeutic areas of oncology, immuno-oncology, and inflammation. Dr. Zhang earned a medical degree from Guangxi Medical University, Nanning, China; an MS from the UCLA School of Public Health, and a Ph.D. in toxicology from Rutgers University/UMDNJ, and completed postdoctoral training at the National Institute of Health.

Elliot Maza, the Company's President and CEO stated, "I am delighted that John is joining our team. He will provide much needed support across a broad spectrum of drug development activities that will enable us to advance our programs. Attracting a professional with John's exceptional credentials is a testament to the strength of our scientific programs and corporate mission."

About Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases. Immune's lead program, bertilimumab, is a first-in-class, fully human monoclonal antibody that targets and lowers levels of eotaxin-1, a chemokine that plays a role in immune responses and attracts eosinophils to the site of inflammation. By neutralizing eotaxin-1, bertilimumab may prevent the migration of eosinophils and other cells, thus helping to relieve associated inflammatory conditions. Currently, Immune is conducting two phase 2 clinical trials to test bertilimumab in patients suffering from bullous pemphigoid and ulcerative colitis, respectively. Bertilimumab may have application in other diseases, including atopic dermatitis, immune and inflammatory hepatitis, and asthma.

Safe Harbor Statements Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this news release made by representatives of Immune relating to matters that are not historical facts, including without limitation, those regarding future performance or financial results, the timing or potential outcomes of research collaborations or clinical trials, any market that might develop for any of Immune's product candidates and the sufficiency of Immune's cash and other capital resources, the continued development by Immune of bertilimumab or its determination to seek Orphan Drug designation for the pharmaceutical product of bertilimumab are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the likelihood that actual performance or results could materially differ, that future research will prove successful, the likelihood that any product in the research pipeline will receive regulatory approval in the United States or abroad, or Immune's ability to fund such efforts with or without partners. Immune undertakes no obligation to update any of these statements. In addition, there can be no assurance that Immune will successfully complete its anticipated corporate restructuring, or that Immune will be able to reduce expenses, capitalize on strategic alternatives, develop its assets, and generate value for shareholders. Immune may, at any time and for any reason until the proposed spin-off is complete, abandon the spin-off or modify its terms and conditions, or consider competing, alternate or complimentary transactions or offers by third parties at the discretion of Immune's board of directors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. Accordingly, any forward-looking statements should be read in conjunction with the additional risks and uncertainties detailed in Immune's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those discussed in Immune's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and periodic reports filed on Form 8-K.

For further information, contact: investors@immunepharma.com

SOURCE: Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc.