The National Bank of Poland has kept its monetary policy rate unchanged at 1.5 %. The minutes of the November meeting show a lively discourse within the Monetary Policy Council. Headline inflation has reached the 2.5 % inflation target but core inflation remains low. Wage pressure on inflation remains limited, so far, as unit labor costs remain stable. Strong growth in construction activity points towards a recovery in investment. Two weeks after our analysis of the introduction of new unconventional monetary policy instruments in Hungary, we take a look at the National Bank of Poland (NBP). The NBP shows the most stable interest rate outlook among the Central European central banks, with its governor Glapinski signaling no rate hike until the end of 2018. At its two-day Monetary...

