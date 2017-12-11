Further to our company announcement issued on 7 August 2017, Ørsted has today completed the divestment of 50% of the Borkum Riffgrund 2 offshore wind farm to Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP). The acquisition price will be paid in 2017, and the EPC contract payments will be made during 2017 and 2018.



With the completion of the farm-down, we now expect EBITDA in 2017 to materialise at approximately DKK 21 billion compared to the previously guided range of DKK 19-21 billion.



The information in this announcement does not change Ørsted's expected investment level for 2017.



